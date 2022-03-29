Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Autodesk reported sales of $989.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,896,000 after purchasing an additional 198,583 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 55.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 25.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $215.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.60 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $186.29 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

