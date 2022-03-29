Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Shares of ASTVF opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $16.12.
About Austevoll Seafood ASA
