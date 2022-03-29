Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of ASTVF opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA (Get Rating)

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

