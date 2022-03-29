Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Up 12.2%

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 12.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.98. 56,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,449,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.06.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $443,839,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $168,900,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $132,266,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $115,751,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $100,969,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.