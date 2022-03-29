Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Up 53.9% in March

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the February 28th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27. Aura Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

