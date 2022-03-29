Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,497,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,068,000 after acquiring an additional 138,985 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 475,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,640,000 after acquiring an additional 37,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.75. 72,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,766,587. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.97 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

