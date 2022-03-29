Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $59,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 269,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,967,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 142,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.50. 456,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.51.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

