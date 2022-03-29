Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $249,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,175. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.66. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.03 and a 12 month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

