Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 217.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $83.62. 60,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,290,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.65. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $223.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.