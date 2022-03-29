Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,404 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.00. 9,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,641. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.