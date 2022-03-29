Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. SWS Partners increased its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in Atlassian by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $302.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.60 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.59.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

