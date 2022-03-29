Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued on Friday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AIZ. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $183.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.79. Assurant has a 12-month low of $139.89 and a 12-month high of $184.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

