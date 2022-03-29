Aspen Investment Management Inc Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Home Depot by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

HD opened at $314.28 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.40 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

