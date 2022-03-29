Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.
Ashtead Group stock opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18.
