Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $441.99. 15,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $413.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.70 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $659,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

