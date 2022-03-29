Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $582,000 Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 84.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. 92,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,309,004. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.01. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

