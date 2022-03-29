Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,290,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.62. 1,464,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,734. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $140.89 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.43.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.