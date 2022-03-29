Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.39. 75,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,247,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

