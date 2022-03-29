Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

ABG has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

ABG stock traded up $8.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.10. 10,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $219,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

