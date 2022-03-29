Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the February 28th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 million, a PE ratio of 146.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

