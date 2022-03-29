Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is Welch Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Welch Group LLC lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 3.0% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $50,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

AJG stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.33. 613,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,935. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $124.21 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

