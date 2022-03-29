Ark (ARK) Market Cap Tops $162.32 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Ark has a market cap of $162.32 million and $41.82 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 28.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,034,813 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

