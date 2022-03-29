Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RAM stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. 786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. Aries I Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,645,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,100,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,462,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,234,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aries I Acquisition by 23,887,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 477,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 477,758 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

