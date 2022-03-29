Arianee (ARIA20) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,236.00

Arianee (ARIA20) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Arianee has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Arianee coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001187 BTC on popular exchanges. Arianee has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and $12,236.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.20 or 0.07142008 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,387.69 or 0.99800458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046510 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

