Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Gap Up to $7.36

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.80. Arhaus shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 4,319 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

