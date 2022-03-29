Arcimoto (FUV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $254.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
FUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Arcimoto Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.
