Arcimoto (FUV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $254.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

FUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arcimoto by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arcimoto by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.