Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Update

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACKAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from 31.50 to 38.90 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of ACKAY opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.6264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

