Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Update

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several equities analysts have commented on ACKAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from 31.50 to 38.90 in a report on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of ACKAY opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (ACKAY)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.