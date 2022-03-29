Arcblock (ABT) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $13.74 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00035557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00107518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

