ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.81.

Shares of ARX opened at C$17.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$12.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.81. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$7.26 and a one year high of C$17.50.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.4200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

