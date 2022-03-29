AquariusCoin (ARCO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.00

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 71.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. AquariusCoin has a market capitalization of $325,598.74 and $19.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AquariusCoin has traded 93.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AquariusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0854 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,369.72 or 1.79869998 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AquariusCoin Profile

AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 3,811,230 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in the Proof of Stake phase. It uses the Scrypt algorithm and has a 64 second block time. “

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AquariusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AquariusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

