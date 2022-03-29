Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. 1,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,259. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.62% and a negative net margin of 231.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

