Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives $3.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.

APRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

APRE traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,640. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.14.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 54,866 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

