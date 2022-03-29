Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 710 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.47. 65,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,355,210. The company has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.39 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.32.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

