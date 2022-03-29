AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Stock Price Down 6.9%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. 32,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,366,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $609.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12.

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. Equities analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

