Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:APSG)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,405 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,349% compared to the typical daily volume of 442 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APSG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,172. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

