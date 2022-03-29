Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) CFO Paul Beldin Sells 14,500 Shares

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AIRC stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,134. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,863,000 after acquiring an additional 799,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,312,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,809,000 after purchasing an additional 129,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,244,000 after purchasing an additional 507,999 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,307,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

