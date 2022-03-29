ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $317.25.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ANSYS stock traded up $9.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $318.40. The stock had a trading volume of 373,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,051. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.33 and a 200 day moving average of $356.71.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

