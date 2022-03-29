Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Update

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the February 28th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUD. Barclays boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,476 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,681. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

