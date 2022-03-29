Anglo Pacific Group’s (APF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.36) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

APF stock opened at GBX 175.24 ($2.30) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £374.63 million and a PE ratio of -97.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.04. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 179.70 ($2.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74.

In related news, insider Julian Treger sold 18,477 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £25,128.72 ($32,916.85). Also, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £12,450.80 ($16,309.67). Insiders sold a total of 727,632 shares of company stock valued at $104,557,952 in the last quarter.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

