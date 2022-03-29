Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 461 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $599,081,000 after purchasing an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,678. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.