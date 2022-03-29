Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000. NVIDIA accounts for 3.3% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 83,431 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.44. The company had a trading volume of 488,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,105,540. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.27 and a 200-day moving average of $258.80. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $708.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.