Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $26,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after acquiring an additional 805,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,067,000 after purchasing an additional 625,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after buying an additional 3,515,615 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,988,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,107,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

