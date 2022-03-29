Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,001 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at $654,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 81,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,057. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,425. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

