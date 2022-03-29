Analyzing SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) and Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 9,998.03% -2.38% -2.24% Royce Micro-Cap Trust N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SuRo Capital and Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.47 million 188.57 $147.07 million $5.78 1.53 Royce Micro-Cap Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Royce Micro-Cap Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SuRo Capital and Royce Micro-Cap Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Royce Micro-Cap Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Royce Micro-Cap Trust.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $7.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 88.8%. Royce Micro-Cap Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. SuRo Capital pays out 136.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Royce Micro-Cap Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital (Get Rating)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust (Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against Russell 2000 Index. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc was formed on December 14, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

