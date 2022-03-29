Analyzing loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares loanDepot and Sunlight Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $3.72 billion 0.35 $113.52 million $0.88 4.75 Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for loanDepot and Sunlight Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 4 4 0 2.33 Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

loanDepot currently has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 119.30%. Sunlight Financial has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 104.44%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Sunlight Financial.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot 3.05% 33.38% 4.34% Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

loanDepot beats Sunlight Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

loanDepot Company Profile (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

