Analyzing Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) and Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) and Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Acme United shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Acme United shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hillman Solutions and Acme United, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillman Solutions 0 0 7 0 3.00 Acme United 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $16.08, suggesting a potential upside of 47.01%. Given Hillman Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than Acme United.

Profitability

This table compares Hillman Solutions and Acme United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillman Solutions N/A 5.38% 1.87% Acme United 7.50% 19.00% 9.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hillman Solutions and Acme United’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillman Solutions $1.43 billion 1.49 -$38.33 million N/A N/A Acme United $182.09 million 0.66 $13.66 million $3.44 9.84

Acme United has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Europe. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

