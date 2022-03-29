Analysts Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Target Price at $94.73

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of PSX traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,052,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,830. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

