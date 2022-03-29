Analysts Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target at $62.40

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,322 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 68.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,362,000.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $51.48. 941,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.