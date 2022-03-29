Analysts Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target at $28.82

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,378,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 720,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $15,848,960.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,474,671 shares of company stock valued at $89,304,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.39. 3,961,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938,319. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

