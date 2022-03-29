Analysts Set First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target at $204.80

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,496,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,102,000 after acquiring an additional 104,044 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,392,000 after acquiring an additional 207,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,970,000 after acquiring an additional 366,672 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.82. 724,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,578. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

