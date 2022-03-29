Analysts Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT at $432.59

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $437.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

DE stock opened at $432.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.35 and a 200-day moving average of $363.04. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $437.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

